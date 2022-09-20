Campfire ban lifted in Coastal Fire Centre

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 20, the campfire ban has been lifted in the Coastal Fire Centre.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said that due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have considerably lowered the danger of wildfires. However, the public is encouraged to continue using extreme caution when tending to campfires. The public should check with local governments and adhere to their fire regulations before lighting a campfire.

Other activities which will now be permitted in the Coastal Fire Centre include:

– The use of tiki and similar kinds of torches;

– The use of chimineas; and

– The use of outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriter Laboratories of Canada (ULC) rating.

Category 2 and 3 fires remain prohibited at this time. This includes fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages. This ban will remain in place until Oct. 28 or until the order is rescinded.

Reminders about campfires:

– A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

– Never light a campfire or keep it burning in windy conditions. Weather can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material.

– Maintain a fireguard around your campfire. This is a fuel-free area where all flammable materials (grass, leaves, kindling, etc.) have been removed right down to the soil.

– Never leave a fire unattended.

– Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

To report a wildfire, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

