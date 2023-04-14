Call-out offering artists $300 per design for Chilliwack street banners draws criticism

‘We appreciate this feedback and consider it an opportunity to learn and move forward:’ city official

City of Chilliwack’s artist remuneration for the 150th anniversary street banners is drawing criticism. (City of Chilliwack)

A call-out for artists to submit street banner designs for City of Chilliwack’s 150th anniversary has drawn criticism about the pay.

Coast Salish/Tsimshian artist Chase Gray, who grew up in Chilliwack, said the $300 fee per design is “exploitative” especially for young and emerging artists.

“I think it sets a standard, and what the City perpetuates with this type of rate is ‘the starving artist’ narrative in the minds of the public,” he said. “An artist starting out might take any job. It sets them up for the expectation that they’ll do work for the ‘exposure,’ and give away their work for free.”

Working on a banner design could take Gray at least a week, he estimated, from sketch to rendering, not including the back-and-forth with the client for cleanup, and getting it technically ready for printing.

“Even if they doubled the amount to $600 per design it would be more reasonable,” Gray said about the call-out process that closed on April 6.

Although Gray has painted murals downtown for the Chilliwack Mural Festival he has not yet responded to any call-outs from Chilliwack’s Public Art Advisory Committee because of the procurement process they use, which he likened to a “contest” that artists are trying to win.

Chilliwack photographer Sarah Sovereign agreed the remuneration amount of $300 per design is just not sustainable.

“I think there are some circumstances where a contest process could be appropriate, but given it’s a) the city and b) they’re requiring so much professional work as part of the parameters, it really reads that they didn’t want to pay for the work and instead are hoping artists might submit for exposure or privilege – without calling it that,” Sovereign said.

Given the cost of living in the Fraser Valley, and the artist’s labour, it’s a lot to ask for $300, with no guarantee the design will be chosen. Artists could submit up to four designs.

“That’s far less than minimum wage, and being framed as a positive, which is bananas. I also know that for many creatives, there can be a lot of messaging and second-guessing around rates and sustainable pay, and those insecurities are reinforced by this kind of messaging and suggested appropriate when it’s the city itself doing this.”

Sovereign said city officials could set a better example by “both making space for these conversations and constructive feedback, as well as valuing the arts and supporting artists.”

The Chilliwack Progress reached out to city officials for comment, and the head of the Public Art Advisory Committee, Coun. Nicole Read sent a statement.

The annual budget for Chilliwack determines the level of funding for public art every year, and the Public Art Advisory Committee, which includes local artists, works with city staff to best allocate that funding, she explained.

“The artist call-out process was agreed upon by the Public Art Advisory Committee, but staff will bring the feedback received during this process back to the committee for consideration for future call-outs,” said Read.

“We appreciate this feedback and consider it an opportunity to learn and move forward in the future in a way that better supports local artists.”

