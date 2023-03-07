The Fraser Valley Express is among routes that will be impacted by an impending three-day strike by First Transit workers in the eastern Fraser Valley this weekend. (BC Transit)

Buses won’t be running this weekend in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope

Further service disruption facing customers in Fraser Valley transit systems due to job action

There will be no transit service for three days in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz-Harrison and Hope this weekend.

The service interruption is due to ongoing job action by employees of First Transit, who operate the systems for BC Transit.

They will be striking from the start of the day March 9 to the end of the day on March 11. This will also impact customers of the Fraser Valley Express.

BC Transit sent out a notification on March 7, and said handyDART service will remain fully operational in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission. However, communications from the CUPE workers state that only some handyDART service will be available.

“BC Transit is closely monitoring the situation and sincerely apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by this matter,” their notice said. “We understand the frustration felt by customers, and that the job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region.”

BC Transit will update customers as more information becomes available, and riders can sign up for alerts at bctransit.com, and can follow @BCTransit on Twitter for updates.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley transit drivers vote in favour of job action

