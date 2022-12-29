Burst pipe causes flooding in Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary School

Water pooling on the floor of the Mike McAstocker Theatre at Sardis Secondary School following a burst pipe situation on Christmas day. (SD33 photo)

A burst pipe at Sardis Secondary created unexpected chaos on Christmas Day.

Maintenance people from Chilliwack School District 33 arrived to find one pipe in particular, at the north end of the school, had left the Mike McAstocker Theatre, a dance studio and a music room partially flooded. After shutting the water off, they used vacuums to suck up as much water as possible, then used fans to dry the floors.

Carpenters got to work on any wall and ceiling damage and the pipes are due to be fixed this week before students return to school on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

Sardis Secondary has been open since 1956, but the current building dates back to 1995.

