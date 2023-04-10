Burnaby RCMP say two drivers were going more than double the legal speed limit April 9, 2023. (Photo: Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)

Burnaby RCMP catch 6 ‘excessive’ speeders, with 2 going 110 km/h in a 50-zone

Police say 3 drivers also not driving for the conditions

Burnaby RCMP say two drivers were going more than double the legal speed limit Sunday morning (April 9).

A tweet from the detachment says officers caught six “excessive” drivers, with two of them going 110 km/h in a 50-km/h zone. Photos show three vehicles being towed away.

The tweet adds three drivers were also “not driving relative to the conditions.”

Burnaby RCMP did not say in their tweet where the drivers were pulled over.

“Did you know when driving you must adjust your speed relative to the conditions of the roadway?”

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
RCMP

