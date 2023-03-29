Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl (Facebook/Mark Strahl, MP)

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl (Facebook/Mark Strahl, MP)

Budget 2023 failed to end inflationary deficits, taxes, or ‘war on work,’ says MP Mark Strahl

Government’s tax-and-spend ways created “a cost-of-living crisis,” says MP for Chilliwack-Hope

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl says the 2023 federal budget did not manage to reverse “inflationary deficits” among other critical failures.

“After eight years, Justin Trudeau’s inflationary taxes and spending have created a cost-of-living crisis that is hurting the hard-working people of Chilliwack-Hope,” Strahl said in a statement March 29.

“Liberal Budget 2023 failed to reverse inflationary deficits and taxes and end the war on work – letting workers bring home more of what they earn.”

The MP argues it is time to “free up, and speed up” the issuing of permits for homes people can afford, and job-creation projects “that will create paycheques here at home.”

Conservatives are using the tagline: ‘Make Canada work for the people who work’ so they can:

• Bring home powerful paycheques with lower taxes, so hard work pays off again;

• Bring home lower prices, by ending inflationary carbon tax hikes, deficit spending that drive up inflation/interest rates;

• Bring homes people can afford, by removing government gatekeepers to free up land and speed up building permits.

“This Liberal government failed to deliver on those priorities in their budget,” Strahl said. “Only Conservatives can bring home a country that works for people who work. We must bring back the common sense of common people.”

RELATED: Strahl takes on shadow role for transport

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Budget 2023House of Commons

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: 24-year-old man identified as person who died in Langley train and car collision
Next story
B.C. man in ICU, shot twice in the head after police chase involving stolen mini-loader

Just Posted

A rollover crash occurred Tuesday night (March 28) on Highway 1 in Abbotsford. Police say the driver was impaired. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
One impaired driver rolls vehicle, another hits fire hydrant in Abbotsford

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl (Facebook/Mark Strahl, MP)
Budget 2023 failed to end inflationary deficits, taxes, or ‘war on work,’ says MP Mark Strahl

Mission RCMP’s weekly crime recap for March 20-26 included a $30,000 cryptocurrency scam, a car-jacking and an impaired driving crash. /File Photo
Mission man loses $30,000 in cryptocurrency scam: RCMP

Nikola Trotzuk plays the main character in Jesus Christ Superstar presented by Newbury Art Concepts. The show runs April 5 to 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Photo by Al Ricard)
Chilliwack actors bring classic rock opera ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to local stage

Pop-up banner image