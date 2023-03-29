Budget 2023 failed to end inflationary deficits, taxes, or ‘war on work,’ says MP Mark Strahl

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl says the 2023 federal budget did not manage to reverse “inflationary deficits” among other critical failures.

“After eight years, Justin Trudeau’s inflationary taxes and spending have created a cost-of-living crisis that is hurting the hard-working people of Chilliwack-Hope,” Strahl said in a statement March 29.

“Liberal Budget 2023 failed to reverse inflationary deficits and taxes and end the war on work – letting workers bring home more of what they earn.”

The MP argues it is time to “free up, and speed up” the issuing of permits for homes people can afford, and job-creation projects “that will create paycheques here at home.”

Conservatives are using the tagline: ‘Make Canada work for the people who work’ so they can:

• Bring home powerful paycheques with lower taxes, so hard work pays off again;

• Bring home lower prices, by ending inflationary carbon tax hikes, deficit spending that drive up inflation/interest rates;

• Bring homes people can afford, by removing government gatekeepers to free up land and speed up building permits.

“This Liberal government failed to deliver on those priorities in their budget,” Strahl said. “Only Conservatives can bring home a country that works for people who work. We must bring back the common sense of common people.”

Canada Budget 2023House of Commons