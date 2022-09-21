UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Wildfire behind homes on Promontory in Chilliwack

Firefighters extinguish a wildfire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Firefighters extinguish a wildfire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Firefighters extinguish a wildfire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Firefighters extinguish a wildfire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Firefighters (right) extinguish a wildfire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Chilliwack Fire Department crews responded to a reported wildfire in behind homes on Teskey Road on Promontory at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack Fire Department crews responded to a wildfire in behind homes on Teskey Road on Promontory before noon on Wednesday.

Crews from multiple halls were dispatched after 11 a.m. on Sept. 21 to what was at first reported to be a house fire on Teskey, but was later reported to be a brushfire behind the houses in Weeden Park.

Dispatch asked for a crew with forestry equipment to attend at 11:15 a.m. A ladder truck was brought in to extinguish the hard-to-access blaze.

According to a witness on scene, there was very minimal damage done to one home where a fence and soffit were damaged by the fire.

See here for more details as they become available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

bcwildfireBreaking Newschilliwack