UPDATE: Suspect in custody in multiple shootings in Langley

UPDATE: 8:00 a.m.

Langley RCMP confirmed the downtown shootings Monday morning targeted homeless people.

Sgt. Rebecca Parslow of the Langley RCMP confirmed that the reference to “transient victims” in the initial emergency release referred to the homeless.

She said police were not yet releasing the number of victims, but they expected the B.C. RCMP E Division would release more information later Monday.

No police were hurt in the shootings.

“There were no emergency personnel injured in this incident,” Parslow said.

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

Langley RCMP say a man they believe to be the lone suspect in multiple shootings early Monday morning in downtown Langley is in custoday.

Langley Mounties and the Emergency Response Team took one male into custody, Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said in a press release.

Police are asking the public to still stay away from the following areas: 200th Street and the Langley Bypass, the parking lot of the Cascades Casino at Fraser Highway and 200th Street, and the bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road.

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.:

A second emergency alert has been issued across the province, confirming the suspect included in the first alert is no longer a threat. It is unclear at this time if this means the suspect has been arrested or is dead.

Officials are still urging people to stay out of the area as they work to confirm if the multiple shootings involved only the one suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are telling people to stay out of the Langley area after multiple shootings early Monday morning (July 25).

In an emergency alert sent to Lower Mainland residents at 6:15 a.m., officials said there were multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core of the city, with one incident also in the Township, involving “transient victims.”

A suspect is described as a white man, with dark hair, wearing brown Carhart coveralls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve.

He is associated with a white car.

“Police have interaction with one suspect, unknown others involved at this time,” the alert said.

The public was asked to stay out of the area until firther notice.

There were reports that one of the incident areas was the intersection of 200th Street and Langley Bypass.

More to come.

