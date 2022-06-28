Multiple people have been injured during a gunfire exchange at Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street near Pear Street. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday (June 28). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

UPDATE: 2 suspects killed, 1 at large after daytime bank robbery in Saanich

6 Saanich, Victoria police officers injured

Two suspects have been killed in a brazen bank robbery in Saanich, which left six Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team officers with gunshot wounds after police and the suspects exchanged fire.

One suspect remains at large and a shelter in place advisory remains in effect for the area of North Dairy Road to Cedar Hill Cross Road, and Richmond Road to Cedar Hill Road.

Three of the injured officers are members of Saanich Police Department and the other three members are from the Victoria Police Department.

“We anticipate that some officers will be released following emergency treatment, whereas other officers sustained serious injuries and have been taken into surgery,” a statement from VicPD reads.

READ MORE: Witnesses report 15-50 shots fires during brazen shooting in Saanich

Police responded shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday (June 28) to reports that two armed men had entered a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street in Saanich. Police encountered the suspects who fired at police, with police returning fire. Two suspects were shot by police and died at the scene.

“At this time, we do not believe that any bank employees, bank customers, or members of the public were physically injured in this incident,” VicPD added in its statement

Police are maintaining a heavy presence in the area as the incident is ongoing.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is also investigating this incident, as with all shootings involving police officers in the province.

 

