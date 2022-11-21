Prince Rupert RCMP remain on scene after dark following a Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. shooting at Ocean Centre Mall. Police have confirmed a 52-year old female died on site, and the suspected male shooter died in hospital. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP remain on scene after dark following a Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. shooting at Ocean Centre Mall. Police have confirmed a 52-year old female died on site, and the suspected male shooter died in hospital. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BREAKING: Male suspect in Prince Rupert shooting dies in hospital

The male suspect died of injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

A male suspect has died in hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly shooting a woman in the Ocean Centre Mall in Prince Rupert on Nov. 21.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the business centre mall which houses a daycare, high school, health clinic facilities, and government and business offices, to respond to reports of gunshots.

A 52-year-old woman died at the scene.

“As stated earlier the 44-year-old man was taken to hospital after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was considered to be in critical condition. He has now succumbed to his injuries,” said Const. Brody Hemrich, RCMP media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment.

“As the investigation is ongoing and out of respect for the family, his name will not be released at this time,” the officer said.

“The Prince Rupert RCMP is here to stand by and serve the community during this tough time. As the investigation is still ongoing and we are still asking those who may have seen anything, have dash camera footage or security footage to come forward.”

The business centre mall was closed for the day with police still present after dark.

READ MORE: BREAKING: UPDATED – Male suspect in critical condition, female victim dies in Prince Rupert shooting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vandalism damages Christmas park light display in Lower Mainland community

Just Posted

G.W. Graham's Josh Seo came up with the game-sealing interception as his Grizzlies outlasted a never-say-die South Delta Sun Devils squad in a AAA playoff game. (Joanne Hewitt photo)
G.W. Grizzlies survive South Delta in football playoff thriller

Robert Macaskill is in B.C. Supreme Court, on trial for aggravated assault. (RCMP Crime Stoppers photo)
Chilliwack assault trial focused on weapon or no weapon

A farmer sorts through eggs as they exit the hen barn at an egg farm in West Lincoln, Ont., on Monday, March 7, 2016. Canadian poultry and egg producers have now lost more than 3.7 million birds to a highly contagious strain of avian influenza. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Poultry farms in Chilliwack and Abbotsford under quarantine for avian influenza

Gofundme account set up for Morris family, who lost everything in townhouse fire Nov. 21, 2022. (Gofundme)
Townhouse fire Gofundme established to help Chilliwack family of 3 burned out of home