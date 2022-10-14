Firefighters were called to a fully involved house fire on Seabird Island on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Adam Louis/ The Observer)

BREAKING: Emergency crews called to fully-involved house fire on Seabird Island near Agassiz

Blaze is on Sth,l;Tsem Drive on Seabird Island; all occupants reported out of house

Firefighters were called out to a fully-involved house fire on Seabird Island Friday afternoon.

Agassiz, Seabird Island and Popkum fire departments were all called to the blaze on Sth,l;Tsem Drive near Charles Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported that flames were coming out of the attic. It was also reported that all occupants were out of the house.

BC Ambulance Service was also on scene.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

