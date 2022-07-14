Traffic was blocked in both directions on Yarrow Central Road in Yarrow after a tractor-trailer struck a pole knocking wires on to the roadway just before noon July 14, 2022. (Google Maps)

BREAKING: Crash on Yarrow Central Road knocks wires on road, traffic blocked in both directions

Chilliwack Fire Department on the scene, RCMP blocking traffic, BC Hydro dispatched

Traffic was blocked in both directions on Yarrow Central Road in Yarrow after a tractor-trailer struck a pole knocking wires on to the roadway just before noon Thursday (July 14).

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene near the Petro-Canada gas station on Yarrow Central Road.

Crews were looking to start blocking traffic at Number 3 Road to avoid the area.

BC Hydro was also dispatched to the scene. As of 12:13 p.m. there was no outages listed in the area on the BC Hydro website.

More details will be reported as they become available.

