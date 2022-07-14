BREAKING: Crash on Yarrow Central Road knocks wires on road, traffic blocked in both directions

Traffic was blocked in both directions on Yarrow Central Road in Yarrow after a tractor-trailer struck a pole knocking wires on to the roadway just before noon July 14, 2022. (Google Maps)

Traffic was blocked in both directions on Yarrow Central Road in Yarrow after a tractor-trailer struck a pole knocking wires on to the roadway just before noon Thursday (July 14).

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene near the Petro-Canada gas station on Yarrow Central Road.

Crews were looking to start blocking traffic at Number 3 Road to avoid the area.

BC Hydro was also dispatched to the scene. As of 12:13 p.m. there was no outages listed in the area on the BC Hydro website.

More details will be reported as they become available.

