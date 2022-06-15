UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Chilliwack fire crews had trouble accessing RV fire on Skwali reserve

Heavy smoke visible from the dike that separates the municipality from the reserve lands

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to an RV fire on Skwali reserve on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack Fire Department crews were having difficulty accessing a fire on the Skwali reserve around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

Heavy black smoke was visible from McCammon Elementary School, which abuts against the reserve that the Hope Slough runs through.

Fire crews were first dispatched to Marshall Avenue that comes to a dead end at the dike separating the municipality and the reserve.

The fire was on a private property at the east end of Landing Drive and crews had to go over a small wooden bridge to access the blaze.

Explosions could be heard from across the slough along the dike where people watched the fire.

At least one RV was completely destroyed, and two other charred vehicles were visible at the site.

Note: An earlier version of this story stated the fire was on Skwah reserve.

Fire on the Skwah reserve in #Chilliwack. Reportedly an RV.

Fire crews are having trouble accessing the fire because it appears to be in a location nowhere near a road.

Fire on the Skwah reserve in #Chilliwack. Reportedly an RV.

Fire crews are having trouble accessing the fire because it appears to be in a location nowhere near a road.

A man waves his arms to people on the dike near the west end of Marshall Avenue in Chilliwack. The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to an RV fire on Skwali reserve on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

An RV burns on Skwali reserve as people watch from the dike near the west end of Marshall Avenue on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The star marks the location of a vehicle fire on the Skwali reserve near Chilliwack on June 15, 2022. (GoogleMaps)

