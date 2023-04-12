An April 11, 2023 avalanche near Stewart, B.C. has killed one heliskier and left three others injured, Last Frontier Heliskiing confirmed. (Black Press Media file photo)

An April 11, 2023 avalanche near Stewart, B.C. has killed one heliskier and left three others injured, Last Frontier Heliskiing confirmed. (Black Press Media file photo)

BREAKING: 1 dead, 3 injured in avalanche in northwestern B.C.

Heliskiers were touring north of Stewart, B.C.

An avalanche in northwestern B.C. killed one heliskier and left three others injured Tuesday afternoon (April 11).

A group of five was touring around a remote mountain lodge about 150 kilometres north of Stewart when they were caught in the slide, Last Frontier Heliskiing said in a statement. Three of them were injured and one died.

“Our thoughts are with families and friends impacted by this tragedy,” the heliskiing company said, noting that they are working with authorities as the incident is reviewed.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the death.

Tuesday’s fatality brings the total number of avalanche deaths in B.C. this season to 13.

Experts warned near the start of the season that it would be a particularly dangerous one because of weak layers of snow buried beneath heavier ones. They said such conditions hadn’t been seen since 2003, when a record 29 people died in avalanches across Canada.

In an average year, Avalanche Canada says about 10 people are killed nationwide. March is typically the deadliest.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheBreaking NewsDeath

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Striking Fraser Valley bus drivers rally at Five Corners in Chilliwack
Next story
Province announces 400-seat expansion for Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary

Just Posted

CUPE 561 transit workers who are on strike rallied at noon on April 12, 2023 at Five Corners in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progrses)
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Striking Fraser Valley bus drivers rally at Five Corners in Chilliwack

Chilliwack School Trustee Teri Weatherby points at an information board while school board chair Willow Reichelt (middle), Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon (right) and others look on, during the announcement of an expansion to Sardis Secondary on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Province announces 400-seat expansion for Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary

Proposed riding boundaries for the new Chilliwack-North provincial electoral district. (B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission)
Proposed 2 new Chilliwack ridings could have dramatically different boundaries

The Chilliwack Independent Film Festival has been named to MovieMaker Magazine’s 2023 list of ‘50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.’
Chilliwack Independent Film Festival once again recognized on international level