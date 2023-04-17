Ridge Meadows RCMP have taped off a large area near the southeast entrance to the Meadowtown Shopping Centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Body found in Pitt Meadows, homicide investigators called in

Ridge Meadows RCMP on scene near Meadowtown Shopping Centre

Ridge Meadows RCMP are confirming that a deceased man has been found in Pitt Meadows.

On Monday, April 17, at around noon, police located a man’s body in a wooded area west of Golden Ears bridge.

The police investigation has revealed this incident to be suspicious in nature and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed.

While it is early in the investigation, the man has been identified and police advise there is no threat to general public safety. No names are being released at this time pending notification of the family.

Police have barred the public from a large scene under the Golden Ears Bridge, near the south entrance to the Meadowtown Shopping Centre. The scene is blocked with yellow police tape, and stretches from Dunn Avenue, where a police vehicle is blocking access to the mall, all the way to the JYSK furniture store.

The north entrances to the shopping centre remain open, and shoppers are still able to access stores.

Police ask anyone with information relating to this incident contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

