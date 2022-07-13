Best to leave the dog at home rather than in a sizzling-hot vehicle: BC SPCA

Last summer BC SPCA fielded over 600 calls to rescue animals from hot cars during heat dome events

BC SPCA put out summer-heat warning for pet owners not to leave dogs in hot cars. (BC SPCA)

With temperatures on the rise after a long cool spring, BC SPCA officials are reminding pet owners about the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars.

Some don’t realize how blazing hot it gets inside a vehicle.

“Cats and dogs can’t release heat by sweating, as humans do, so their internal body temperature rises much more quickly. In a short time, pets can face life-threatening effects,” according to the online reminder posted by BC SPCA Chilliwack.

During last summer’s lethal heat dome events, BC SPCA fielded more than 600 calls to rescue animals from hot cars. As a result they launched the No Hot Pets campaign to remind pet guardians of the dangers.

Certain dogs have it worse.

“Some dogs, including senior pets and those with flatter faces, experience even more challenges in hot weather.”

The animal welfare experts say it’s best to simply leave the dog at home where there’s ample space, water and shade.

“Please, help us spread the word,” the reminder post said.

Here are some online tips on what to do if you see a pet in a hot car.

One of them is do not smash the vehicle window if you think a dog may be in distress.

“Only RCMP, local police, and BC SPCA Special Constables have the authority to enter a vehicle lawfully to help a pet in distress,” according to the post. “Not only are you putting yourself at risk when you break a glass window, but you also risk harming the dog.”

If you see an animal already in distress in a hot vehicle, contact RCMP, animal control, or the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1.855.622.7722.

RELATED: Last summer saw BC SPCA launch a ‘No Hot Pets’ campaign

RELATED: Local SPCA share importance of fostering

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal welfarechilliwack