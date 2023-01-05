BC SPCA takes 63 dogs from Mission person claiming to run rescue organization

The BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted PhotoThe BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted Photo
The BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted PhotoThe BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted Photo
The BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted PhotoThe BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted Photo
The BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted PhotoThe BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted Photo
The BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted PhotoThe BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted Photo

Sixty-three dogs were removed from a Mission individual claiming to operate a rescue organization on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

BC SPCA animal protection officers took custody of the dogs and veterinarians provided examinations. The dogs taken from the site were a mix of breeds and primarily small and medium-sized, according to a BC SPCA news release.

The dogs were kept in a garage and various rooms inside the home.

“Some of the issues involved unsanitary conditions, overcrowding and high ammonia levels from urine,” says Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

The dogs were suffering from a range of medical and behavioural welfare concerns.

“The BC SPCA works closely with the many reputable rescue organizations that operate here in B.C. and we strongly support the work that they do,” Drever said. “In cases where an individual or group causes or allows animals to be in distress, we have to ensure that these animals are protected and receive the care that they urgently need.”

The animals are now being cared for at various SPCA locations while the investigation continues. To help these dogs and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, please visit spca.bc.ca/donate.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAMission

Previous story
Fish farm workers rescue 2 dogs found hungry and alone on remote B.C. island

Just Posted

The Chilliwack Players Guild, seen here on Dec. 29, 2022, will be presenting its third radio play, Mystery in Pimlico, on Jan. 14. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Players Guild brings 3rd true-crime radio play to stage

The BC SPCA seized 63 dogs from a Mission individual claiming to run a rescue organization on Wednesday. The dogs are now in the care of various SPCA locations. /Submitted Photo
BC SPCA takes 63 dogs from Mission person claiming to run rescue organization

Following a robbery of the CIBC in Grand Forks on April 21, 2022, RCMP released this image of the suspect. Briaden Rosch was later arrested and charged with the crime. Rosch was again arrested in Abbotsford on Dec. 9 and has been charged with seven more offences.
Man charged with Grand Forks bank robbery arrested in Abbotsford

Renee Merrifield, MLA for the Kelowna-Mission riding and gender equity critic for the BC Liberal Party, is under fire for transphobic Twitter activity. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kelli Paddon calls out Liberal’s gender equity critic over anti-trans social media activity