BC SPCA takes 63 dogs from Mission person claiming to run rescue organization

Sixty-three dogs were removed from a Mission individual claiming to operate a rescue organization on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

BC SPCA animal protection officers took custody of the dogs and veterinarians provided examinations. The dogs taken from the site were a mix of breeds and primarily small and medium-sized, according to a BC SPCA news release.

The dogs were kept in a garage and various rooms inside the home.

“Some of the issues involved unsanitary conditions, overcrowding and high ammonia levels from urine,” says Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

The dogs were suffering from a range of medical and behavioural welfare concerns.

“The BC SPCA works closely with the many reputable rescue organizations that operate here in B.C. and we strongly support the work that they do,” Drever said. “In cases where an individual or group causes or allows animals to be in distress, we have to ensure that these animals are protected and receive the care that they urgently need.”

The animals are now being cared for at various SPCA locations while the investigation continues. To help these dogs and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, please visit spca.bc.ca/donate.

