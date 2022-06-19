BC SPCA is seeing cat hoarder situations become more common, leading to crowding in the society’s shelters. (Black Press Media file)

BC SPCA halves cat adoption fees to ease shelter crowding

Society says it’s seen a spike in massive donations from hoarder situations

The BC SPCA is halving the cost of adopting a cat in the hopes they will be able to clear out some of the kitties crowding shelters throughout the province.

Covid, inflation and mental health challenges are seeing more and more felines filling up the society’s locations, as well as large numbers of cats from cat hoarders becoming more common.

“Our shelters are overwhelmed with cats as we’ve been responding to many cases this year where up to 100 cats are being rescued at one time from hoarding situations,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA. “Just this month we took in 120 cats from a property in northern B.C. and these kinds of cases are happening all around the province. This time of year is always very busy with incoming animals and these large-scale intakes place additional demands on our facilities and resources.”

Chortyk adds that as well as freeing space and finding cats new homes, the society hopes the fee reduction will allow them to focus on animals who have been abused or neglected.

People interested in adoptions can find more at the BC SPCA’s website at spca.bc.ca/adopt.

