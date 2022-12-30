Bare linen closet fluffed back up at Abbotsford SPCA shelter after public plea

The Abbotsford BC SPCA needed to refill their linen closets this week, as caring for animals requires a lot of blankets, sheets and rags. (BC SPCA photo/Facebook)

The linen closet at the Abbotsford BC SPCA shelter needed some fluffing up this week.

So the staff there put the call out on Facebook, asking people to kindly drop off linens so they could use them while caring for animals.

“We are in desperate need of blankets, sheets and towels of all sizes!” they posted. “Our cupboards are bare!”

The public immediately responded, with people posting plans to drop things off and even send them from across Canada.

That was on Wednesday. And then, 24 hours later, the office was already brimming full with bags stuffed with donated blankets, sheets and towels.

They turned once again to Facebook, but this time to thank the public.

Our hearts and cupboards are full!” they wrote. “We simply wish we had the ability to respond to everyone regarding our need for linen, but there is so many of you amazing people, who were/are willing to help us out, we would never be able to respond to everyone.”

They posted several photos of the donations, showing a stark contrast to the bare cupboard just one day before.

“So from our nose to tip of our tails, a huge thank you for everyone who contributed.”

They added that they will always accept gently used linen and pet supplies “as there will always be a need for it, so long as there are animals needing us.”

For those wishing to donate to the cause, there are a few guidelines to follow. The items don’t have to be new, just laundered. And they can’t accept pillows or pillow cases, duvets or duvets covers. They also can’t accept anything knitted, electric or items with zippers, for safety reasons.

They are looking specifically for all sizes of towels and face cloths, blankets and quilts, and flat sheets.

Donations can left at the shelter during public hours, by leaving them on the bench next to the front door. The Abbotsford BC SPCA is located at 34312 Industrial Way, and is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and closed Monday, Thursday and all statutory holidays.

Do not leave donations at the BC SPCA (or any other donation location) after hours.

For more information on donating to the Abbotsford BC SPCA, visit spca.bc.ca.

