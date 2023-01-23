A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks to see infrastructure upgrades

$71 million in federal funding for quartet of national parks long B.C./Alberta border

Parks Canada has announced money to improve safety and experiences for visitors to four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

It says $71 million in federal funding for Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks includes upgrades to critical infrastructure, such as Parks Canada dispatch for emergency calls, as well as to several roadways and bridges.

It also includes improvements in the community of Lake Louise, Alta.

The hamlet has been one of the busiest areas in Banff National Park, which gets about four million visitors annually.

A recent report noted a 29 per cent increase in visitors throughout the park between 2010 and 2019 — and some roads around Lake Louise have seen a 71 per cent increase in traffic volume.

Parks Canada says the money is part of $557 million in recently announced funding over three years to ensure continuation of infrastructure projects and maintenance work in the parks.

RELATED: Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations

Parks Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trial begins for Chilliwack physiotherapist charged with sexual assault
Next story
VIDEO: Chilliwack firefighters tackle pickup truck blaze on Railway Avenue

Just Posted

Two people are in custody after a man and woman were held against their will in a residence on Fifth Avenue. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Man and woman rescued from a Hope residence after being held against their will

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)
Trial begins for Chilliwack physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

Investigators on the Lickman Road tracks near Progress Way in Chilliwack after pedestrian struck by CN train Jan. 23, 2023 after 8 a.m. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: Man, 25, killed by train on CN tracks at Lickman Road in Chilliwack

Homeless camp on fire beside the Vedder River. (Streams Foundation photo)
Homeless camp torched overnight under the Vedder River bridge near Chilliwack