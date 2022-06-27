Bail hearing set for Chilliwack gangster and cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler

Eheler charged with offending for a criminal organization, also awaiting retrial for drug trafficking

Accused drug trafficker Clayton Eheler appeared briefly in provincial court in Chilliwack Monday by video in advance of an upcoming bail hearing.

The 39-year-old’s bail hearing is set for June 30 in the Abbotsford Law Courts.

Eheler was most recently charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Charged on the same file is Blair Robert Anders Smith, 59, of Merritt, and Tyler Damien Van Basten, 30, of Chilliwack.

Van Basten is Eheler’s cousin.

Those most recent charges related to alleged offences in Chilliwack, Hope and Kamloops.

Eheler was also convicted of drug trafficking but is now awaiting a new trial after a successful bid at the B.C. Court of Appeal. In that file, Eheler and Mathew Thiessen were caught processing nine kilograms of cocaine with cutting agents in a Chilliwack condo on Nov. 18, 2014.

They were convicted but the convictions were overturned on appeal due to a long delay in the sentencing judge releasing his written reasons for rejecting a charter application.

In July 2019, a provincial court judge then revoked his bail after he was accused of acquiring a passport with his photo in Van Basten’s name.

The experienced gangster had used legal tactics to force multiple delays in the older case when the province’s anti-gang unit, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC), started looking into the Chilliwack-based crime cell’s extensive drug distribution network.

Eheler was supposed to have been sentenced in June of 2019, but that was postponed after he fired his lawyer and brought on high-profile criminal lawyer Ken Beatch.

Before the successful appeal, he was finally convicted of cocaine trafficking and sentenced to more than eight years in prison in November 2019.

Eheler has an extensive criminal record with more than 40 convictions dating back to 1995. He has connections to the Hells Angels and is a former associate of the Bacon brothers.

