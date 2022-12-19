People pass by large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Nov. 22, 2015. Four British Columbia universities will receive $4.3 million from a government research and innovation program to help fund projects in the fields of health, technology and natural resources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. universities to receive $4.3 million for innovation research funding: minister

Bulk of the funding going to existing projects at the Vancouver and Okanagan UBC campuses

Four British Columbia universities will receive $4.3 million from a government research and innovation program to help fund projects in the fields of health, technology and natural resources.

Jobs Minister Brenda Bailey says the University of B.C., Simon Fraser University, University of Victoria and Vancouver Island University will receive the funding, with the bulk going to projects at the Vancouver and Okanagan UBC campuses.

She says the funds will contribute to 18 projects already underway at the universities.

Bailey says one of the health projects underway at UBC is working toward developing personalized screening to provide early-stage risk assessment of non-communicable diseases.

She says UVic is looking to find new ways to reduce traffic-related air pollution, while SFU is developing programs to employ virtual reality to improve services in remote areas of the province by cutting the need for travel.

Bailey says the government’s Knowledge Development Fund has invested more than $862 million in more than 1,600 research projects since its creation in 1998.

“From 2011 to 2020, the B.C. Knowledge Development Fund has enabled 66 new spinoff companies, 237 provisional or granted patents, which is an average of 26 patents a year, 37 licensing agreements and over 1,800 jobs,” Bailey said at a news conference.

ScienceUniversities and Colleges

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Totem pole stolen from Kwikwetlem First Nation
Next story
Love letter from the people of Chilliwack to those suffering in Ukraine

Just Posted

Carys Bamford (left) and Sierra Schumacher with Sardis Secondary School’s Ecomaniacs club visit a cat at the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sardis Secondary environmental club donates $500 in supplies to cat shelter in Chilliwack

A scam involving multiple people has hit Abbotsford and other communities this week. (Creative Outlet image)
Phone scam involving group of fraudsters hits Abbotsford grandparents

Chad Martz, operations manager, Hungry for Life International, in his Chilliwack office with a map of countries they’ve been to. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Love letter from the people of Chilliwack to those suffering in Ukraine

Chilliwack Chiefs
Goalies lead Chilliwack Chiefs to BCHL wins over Coquitlam and Prince George

Pop-up banner image