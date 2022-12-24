B.C. STORM: 20-50 mm of rain expected into Christmas Day in Metro Vancouver

A cyclist navigates through the snow on an unplowed Robson Street as freezing rain falls in downtown Vancouver, on Friday, December 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A woman struggles to pull luggage across a snow-covered street in downtown Vancouver, on Friday, December 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Christmas Day is shaping up to include imminent localized flooding in many neighbourhoods across the Lower Mainland, after earlier snowfall and plunging temperatures have subsided and transformed into fast-paced melting and heavy rain.

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, with anywhere from 20 to 50 mm of rain forecast from Langley and Maple Ridge, west to the North Shore.

“A moist Pacific system will bring heavy rain and a warmer airmass to the B.C. south coast today,” Environment Canada said in a weather bulletin. “Heavy rain is forecast to taper to a few showers by late this afternoon or early evening as the system moves out of the region.”

Localized flooding is already being reported in low-lying areas. Residents are encouraged to ensure drains stay unclogged from earlier ice and snow.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning remains in effect for the Fraser Valley, where freezing rain at times will gradually transition to heavy rain as temperatures rise above freezing, the weather agency said Saturday morning.

“Combined freezing rain and rainfall amounts today will be between 40 and 50 mm with most of it occurring as freezing rain over eastern sections of the valley,” the advisory reads.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.”

