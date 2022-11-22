The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating a Nov. 18 death in Squamish. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating a Nov. 18 death in Squamish. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating death in Squamish

Man appeared to have self-inflicted a fatal injury before police arrived Nov. 18

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating what role, if any, officers’ actions or inactions may have had in the death of a man in Squamish last week.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says Squamish RCMP officers were called to a business at about 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 18, where a man was reportedly smashing up objects. Two hours later, around 1:20 p.m., the man was found at his residential unit in the 3700-block of 3rd Avenue.

Police told the IIO the man reportedly had a weapon and that he refused to exit his home.

It wasn’t until 5:15 p.m. that police entered the man’s unit and found him to be suffering from an injury, which appeared to be self-inflicted. Despite medical aid, the man was soon pronounced dead.

The IIO is investigating what role officers may have played in the death. The IIO is an independent agency tasked with investigating any officer-involved incident that results in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there are any allegations of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information about the Nov. 18 incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or online at iiobc.ca.

READ ALSO: Vandalism damages Christmas park light display in Lower Mainland community

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.PoliceSquamish

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukrainian refugees embrace peace and quiet in Canada as war rages on
Next story
Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

Just Posted

BCHL
Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix added to BCHL all-star ballot

Eagle Pass, 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke, is starting to experience snow from the snowfall warning in effect on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for all major Okanagan highways, as they are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow is 24 hours (Photo - DriveBC)
Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

Officials with Jakes Construction were recognized with an excellence in community service award recently from RCMP for their help fighting a wildfire in Laidlaw in 2022. They are flanked by Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy on the left, Lower Mainland District Commander, E Division and on the right, Superintendent Davy Lee, Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. (RCMP photo)
Annual RCMP awards herald ‘outstanding contributions’ to public safety in the Upper Fraser Valley

Gofundme account set up for Morris family, who lost everything in townhouse fire Nov. 21, 2022. (Gofundme)
Townhouse fire Gofundme established to help Chilliwack family of 3 burned out of home