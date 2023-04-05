Grocery clerks and food service staff will be among the 150,000 British Columbians getting a pay raise when the minimum wage increases on June 1 to to $16.75 from $15.65. (Contributed)

Grocery clerks and food service staff will be among the 150,000 British Columbians getting a pay raise when the minimum wage increases on June 1 to to $16.75 from $15.65. (Contributed)

B.C.’s minimum wage going up by $1.10 to $16.75 on June 1

Minister of Labour Harry Bains announced the increase Wednesday at a coffee shop in Victoria

Grocery clerks and food service staff will be among the 150,000 British Columbians getting a pay raise when minimum wage increases on June 1.

Minister of Labour Harry Bains announced the increase from to $16.75 from $15.65 Wednesday (April 5) at a coffee shop in Victoria.

“Having a minimum wage that keeps up with inflation is a key step to prevent the lowest-paid workers from falling behind,” Bains said. “These workers and their families feel the impacts of high costs much more than anyone else. We are maintaining our policy of tying the minimum wage to inflation.”

RELATED: The new faces of B.C.’s labour movement

The coming increase gives B.C. one of the highest minimum wages in Canada and comes after the release of new inflation figures, which peg overall inflation at 6.2 per cent in February 2023, with prices for specific items in the low-double-digits.

In 2022, B.C. increased the minimum wage by 2.8 per cent, which was the increase in the cost of living in the province in 2021.

More to come…

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmenteconomyLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Supply chain shortage impacts Calgary and Cranbrook food banks
Next story
Burnaby man, 39, charged with multiple sexual offences involving a child

Just Posted

First Transit, the company contracted by BC Transit to offer services in the eastern Fraser Valley, has filed a notice of civil claim against CUPE local 561, whose members have been on strike since March 20. (File photo)
First Transit seeks court injunction against workers picketing in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

The BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies being surrendered into the humane society’s care in 2023. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA has seen a ‘marked increase’ in number of puppies being surrendered in 2023

Josh Draheim, community partnerships co-ordinator for Salvation Army Chilliwack is encouraging gardeners to join the ‘Plant A Row For Us’ program to support their free grocery store, The Pantry with fresh produce. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: ‘Plant A Row For Us’ urges Chilliwack gardeners to grow veggies for the Salvation Army food bank

Tydel Foods owner Brigida Crosbie outside the meat shop on Patten Avenue in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Chilliwack meat shop feeding low-income residents, seniors with compassion

Pop-up banner image