The South Ruckle Tiger Dam and sandbags were up on Sunday afternoon as the Kettle River started to recede. (Karen McKinley/Grand Forks Gazette)

B.C.’s financial assistance application now open for 2023 flood damages

Flood-affected communities include Cache Creek, West Kelowna, Oliver, Grand Forks, Fruitvale and Midway

A number of communities impacted by the recent flooding are now eligible for provincial financial assistance.

In a statement Tuesday (May 16), the province said that those affected between April 27 and May 16 can now apply for Disaster Financial Assistance.

The funds are included for all flood-affected communities, including Cache Creek, West Kelowna, Oliver, Grand Forks, Fruitvale and Midway.

As well, the Indigenous communities of Okanagan Indian Band, Bonaparte First Nation, Shackan Indian Band, Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Skeetchestn Indian Band and Osoyoos Indian Band.

The assistance program, which gives compensation for losses where insurance was not reasonably and readily available, can be applied for by homeowners, residential tenants, business owners and farmers, as well as charitable organizations and local governments.

Applications for financial support must be made within 90 days of the flooding and those approved can receive up to 80 per cent of damages covered, to a maximum of $400,000.

Due to the recent heatwave and continued snow melt, a number of communities remained on alert for flooding Tuesday, including those along North Okanagan rivers.

READ MORE: North Okanagan rivers and creeks pose safety hazard

