B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The premier is travelling to San Francisco for a series of climate-focused meetings with leaders from U.S. West Coast states.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The premier is travelling to San Francisco for a series of climate-focused meetings with leaders from U.S. West Coast states.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier Horgan heads to California for climate deal with West Coast governors

Pacific Coast Collaborative grouping includes governors of California, Oregon and Washington

British Columbia Premier John Horgan is travelling to San Francisco for meetings with leaders of U.S. West Coast states, where he expects to sign up to joint action on climate change.

Horgan says the gathering of the Pacific Coast Collaborative grouping that starts Thursday includes himself and the governors of California, Oregon and Washington.

The premier says the leaders expect to sign a memorandum agreement on climate approaches for the region.

Horgan says B.C. and the U.S. West Coast states are facing similar climate-related issues, including wildfires, weather events and wild salmon declines, and the jurisdictions are looking for ways to work together.

The Pacific Coast Collaborative, formed almost 15 years ago, has previously discussed high-speed rail connections, including a line between B.C. and Washington.

Horgan says the more recent focus of the collaborative has been on climate change and its consequences to the region.

“When we look to the fire seasons and droughts, devastating droughts in California, the impacts of those issues are all the way up the coast,” he said.

“The impact on salmon. Salmon are not just an iconic B.C. species, they’re iconic to Californians as well as Oregonians and Washingtonians.

RELATED: Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

RELATED: Climate change now considered one of top threats facing Canadian children: report

Climate changeJohn Horgan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Part 9: Chilliwack Teachers’ Association questions school board candidates
Next story
Dustan the German shepherd captured in Chilliwack after weeks on the run

Just Posted

A lot of effort went into capturing Dustan who was found in Greendale on Oct. 2, 2022. (Natasha MacDonald)
Dustan the German shepherd captured in Chilliwack after weeks on the run

Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) said a video released Wednesday, Oct. 5 shows “stressed and frightened animals being roughly handled” at rodeos in Langley and Chilliwack. The video drew criticism from organizers of the events, who said the footage showed eagerness, not fear, on the part of the animals. (VHS video)
VIDEO: Vancouver Humane Society releases anti-rodeo video

The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association has presented Chilliwack School Board candidates with 10 questions leading up to the 2022 municipal election Oct. 15, 2022. (Ben Hohenstatt / Black Press Media)
Part 9: Chilliwack Teachers’ Association questions school board candidates

Tammy White of Chilliwack was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2022. (RCMP handout)
UPDATE: RCMP ask for public’s help in finding missing 43-year-old Chilliwack woman

Pop-up banner image