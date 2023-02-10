B.C. Premier David Eby in Chilliwack to announce $5 million in flood protection funding

At-risk communities of Sqwá, Shxwhá:y, and Chilliwack to see immediate action on erosion with riprap

Premier David Eby at Shxwhá:y Village in Chilliwack on Feb. 10, 2023 speaking about $5 million in provincial money for flood protection. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. Premier David Eby was in Chilliwack Friday morning to announce a $5-million flood protection investment that will pave the way for a major, long-term diking project to go ahead.

“People across British Columbia have seen first-hand the impacts of climate change,” said Premier David Eby in a press release. “In the Fraser Valley and elsewhere, we have seen the devastating impacts of flooding.

“The work we are funding today will protect people and help recognize Indigenous Peoples as true partners and leaders in emergency management.”

The $5 million for riprap is aimed at shoreline stabilization through erosion control in order to protect the people of Sqwá, Shxwhá:y Village and Chilliwack.

“This funding allows for immediate action to be taken to address erosion issues, allowing the planning and construction of the long-term dike project,” said Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness. “We are grateful for the leadership provided by Sqwá First Nation, Shxwhá:y Village and the City of Chilliwack in this critical work.”

Shxwhá:y Village Chief Robert Gladstone speaks at an announcement of $5 million in provincial money for flood protection. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

The province’s $5-million riprap project will smooth the way for a long-term $45-million diking project, originally announced by the federal government in 2019, to now move forward, after a study recommended the riprap measures to better protect the affected communities.

The $45 million dike project will eventually see eight kilometres of new dikes, a new floodgate structure crossing the Hope Slough and a new drainage pump system. The bulk of the funding is from Infrastructure Canada’s disaster mitigation and adaptation fund, with $13 million from Indigenous Services Canada and $7 million from the City of Chilliwack.

Chief Lara Mussell, Sqwá First Nation said without effective flood mitigation, “it becomes increasingly difficult to secure a sustainable future” for their lands and people.

“This investment from the province toward critical shoreline protection will not only help safeguard our culture, traditions and way of life, but it will also help enhance the safety and well-being of our neighbours in the City of Chilliwack.”

Shxwhá:y Chief Robert Gladstone called the provincial funding “a bridge-building” step, allowing their nations to be better prepared, and to work closely with neighbouring communities on emergency management.

“This funding commitment is a bridge-building step in the continued building and support of reconciliation,” Gladstone said.

Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove said the impacts of flooding can be widespread.

“I am pleased to be able to work with all levels of government to improve flood protection for our communities and know this work will help bolster our ongoing shared dike project with Sqwá First Nation and Shxwhá:y Village,” Popove said.

