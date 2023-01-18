THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

B.C. Mounties investigate criminal claims against tribal police officer

Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service serves 10 tribes near Lilloet

A British Columbia First Nation police service says RCMP are investigating allegations of criminal conduct involving one of its members.

The Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service says in a statement that it became aware of alleged activities involving the member in December.

Because those allegations were reported to have occurred outside its jurisdiction, the service says it reported the claims to RCMP, which has confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

The statement says the department takes any allegations of criminal wrongdoing by an employee very seriously and it has taken measures to ensure a full and fair investigation.

The service doesn’t detail the allegations against its member, but says the officer is on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, and anyone affected should contact Whistler-Pemberton RCMP Victim Services.

The service polices 10 member reserves in the southern Interior in Indigenous communities including Lillooet, Seton Lake, Lil’wat and Cayoose Creek.

IndigenousLaw and justicePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thin blue line cannot be worn by on-duty Vancouver police officers, department decides
Next story
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Just Posted

(From left) Trustee Preet Rai, Sgt. Kevin Murray and district principal David de Wit were the panelists for a virtual discussion on Thursday, Jan. 12 about school liaison officers in Abbotsford.
Panel defends police in Abbotsford schools but hoping to improve SLO program with review

Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to a charges. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Chilliwack Secondary student Javon Knowles chucks a wrestling opponent to the ground during last week’s Freaky Friday meet at CSS. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Wrestling returns to Chilliwack Secondary with Freaky Friday meet

A team including Ann Davis Transition Society reps Patti MacAhonic and Shelley Bolan take part in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser as they walk along Young Road on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Winter walk on Coldest Night of the Year hosted by Ann Davis Transition Society