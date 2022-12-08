Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, 50, released on conditions not to practise

A Surrey, B.C. massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault.

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, who goes by Bodhi, 50, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Surrey RCMP received a report Nov. 14 that a woman was sexually assaulted during an appointment by a massage therapist at a clinic located in the 13700-block of 96 Avenue, near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Haraldsson was arrested and charged 11 days later, on Nov. 25.

He has since been released with several conditions, according to police. He is not allowed to provide personal or professional therapeutic services, including massage therapy to anyone who identifies as a woman.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502 and speak with the Special Victim’s Unit.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
10 cats found in duct taped box shocks Okanagan Humane Society president

Just Posted

(File photo)
OPINION: How to fight against flu and COVID-19 this winter

The crew for @Home — a new, Indigenous focused, home makeover show that will be airing in Fall 2023 — recently gave the studio, of Ojibwe and Cree fashion designer Linda Kay Peters, a complete makeover. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)
New home makeover show features famous fashion designer Linda Kay Peters

Fraser Health official Sandy Drieschner with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon and Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter in the Chilliwack Primary Care Centre on May 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack MLAs get new responsibilities in legislature after cabinet announced

The EV charging station locator app PlugShare shows the precise location of chargers on a map. (PlugShare)
More charging stations for electric vehicles on the way from City of Chilliwack