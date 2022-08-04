B.C. Historic Motor Races returns to Mission Raceway Park after 2 years away

Local B.C. racers to face off against Alberta and Washington racers in largest vintage-vehicle races

Maple Ridge resident Stan Guy in his 1969 Datsun 510 competing at the Mission Raceway Park road course. (Brent Martin Photography).

The B.C. Historic Motor Races – western Canada’s largest vintage race – is returning to Mission Raceway Park this weekend after two years away due to COVID.

From Aug. 6 to 7, local B.C. racers will face off against racers from Alberta and Washington State in the nearly 100 vintage vehicles and historic cars anticipated to arrive.

Everything from sedans to sports cars to open-wheel Formula cars will race, including a Pacific Challenge Cup for open-wheel formula vehicles and a Spec Mazda Miata Race of Champions.

On Saturday, Aug. 6 there will be a tribute to the province’s greatest race car driver, the late Greg Moore.

Turn two of Speed-Fanatics Motorsport Circuit will be rededicated as the Greg Moore turn, a life-sized statue of Moore will be unveilled before its moved to the Greg Moore Youth Centre in Maple Ridge, and a banquet will be held at the track in Moore’s honour, with special guests Ric Moore, David Kincaid, Peter Baljet, Al Robbie, Dario Franchitti and James Hinchcliff.

Any owner of a vintage street car is invited to join the Field of Dreams, a dedicated parking lot for spectator viewing.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.ca, or at the main gate both days. Tickets include access to the paddock to see the cars up close and chat with the racers.

