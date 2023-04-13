Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino speaks with reporters at a hotel Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. Chinese community tells feds about intimidation by foreign powers and proxies

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says this confirms need for a foreign agent registry

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Chinese community members in Vancouver have told him of “intimidation, harassment and abuse” linked to foreign governments or their proxies, confirming the need for a foreign agent registry.

Mendicino says he met Wednesday with a cross-section of the local community including people with Chinese heritage or cultural links.

The minister did not disclose exactly who was invited to the meeting, only that it included community advocates, business leaders and representatives.

Mendicino says some told him they feared retribution if they spoke out about foreign interference, which he says “reinforces the need” for a registry of agents.

The federal government announced in March that it wants to hear from Canadians on creating a foreign influence transparency registry to help prevent meddling in Canada’s affairs.

The issue has been under debate amid media reports citing unnamed security sources and classified documents that warned China had tried to interfere in the last two federal elections, as well as the municipal election in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Director of Canada’s spy agency agrees integrity of federal elections not compromised

China

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hope woman hits million-dollar jackpot
Next story
B.C. firefighter and ex-NHL player Ray Sawada dies suddenly at 38

Just Posted

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe is one of three finalists for BCHL defenceman of the year and has earned a first-team all-star selection from the junior A league. (Darren Francis photo)
Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe earns BCHL first-team all-star selection

UFV assistant professor of agriculture Tom Baumann speaking to horticulture students in this file shot during a greenhouse tour on the Chilliwack campus on April 30, 2019. (Greg Laychak/UFV)
Agriculture Open House will be welcoming the curious at University of the Fraser Valley

More than 100 people came out for a public rally at Five Corners in downtown Chilliwack on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in support of CUPE 561, whose members have been on the picket lines for more than three weeks since the full withdrawal of transit services in the Fraser Valley. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: Lunchtime rally in Chilliwack saw striking transit drivers ‘demand to be treated fairly’

Chilliwack School Trustee Teri Weatherby points at an information board while school board chair Willow Reichelt (middle), Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon (right) and others look on, during the announcement of an expansion to Sardis Secondary on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
VIDEO: Province announces 400-seat expansion for Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary