B.C. casinos will require all to show government ID under self-exclusion program

Initiative aimed at supporting people who have registered for self-exclusion

Everyone who enters a British Columbia casino will soon be required to present government-issued identification, in what the BC Lottery Corporation says is an initiative to support people who have registered for self-exclusion.

The corporation says the measure will be rolled out this summer, with more details to be announced in coming weeks, including the implementation date.

It says security staff will scan IDs that will be automatically checked against a list of people who are taking part in the Game Break self-exclusion program, but the system will not store any personal information for people allowed to enter a casino.

The Crown corporation says in a statement it wants to have the “healthiest players in the world” and participants in the Game Break program believe identification checks are the best way of enforcing their choice not to be allowed into casinos.

It says players are already required to carry identification, which may be requested to confirm age or identity for processes such as claiming jackpot prizes.

The statement also reminds players they have access to free prevention, treatment and support for problem gambling through the Gambling Support BC service.

gambling

