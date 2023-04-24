The second annual B.C. Cannabis Summit was hosted in Kelowna April 21-23, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

B.C. Cannabis Summit blunt and blazing the way for a better legal market

The summit was held at Kelowna’s Eldorado Hotel and Manteo Resort

Kelowna was flying high this weekend hosting the second annual B.C. Cannabis Summit.

Hundreds of pot lovers from around the province, and some from across the country, gathered at the Eldorado Hotel and Manteo Resort for three days of all things weed-related.

The summit featured a trade show where cannabis-related business or companies that can support the industry set up tables to network.

Several panels were hosted to converse over, challenge, and discuss rules and regulations in the cannabis industry, including one for women in the industry, Health Canada, Indigenous leaders and the provincial government.

It was a step in the right direction for the legal cannabis market having Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth speak, but several summit attendees said he added little to the conversation.

The summit concluded the afternoon of April 23 with a closing statement from former Westbank First Nation chief Roxanne Lindley.

READ MORE: ‘Nightmare ooze’ a strain on cannabis industry: UBC Okanagan researcher

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

British ColumbiacannabisFarmingKelownamarijuanaOrganicRegulations

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man sentenced to 67 days for random attack of bus passenger, 70, in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Noah Wishart pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for the random assault of a 70-year-old man on a transit bus in Abbotsford on Oct. 31, 2022. (Facebook photo)
Man sentenced to 67 days for random attack of bus passenger, 70, in Abbotsford

Chilliwack school trustee candidates Willow Reichelt (right) and Teri Westerby (middle) talking with a supporter on municipal election night on Oct. 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Chilliwack school board chair calls petition mean-spirited and useless

With Stihl Timbersports athlete Stirling Hart watching, Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce executive director Leanna Kemp fires up a chainsaw and cuts through a log. Hart was in town Monday (April 24) to promote the Stihl Timbersports National Championship, which is coming to Chilliwack Aug. 12-13, 2023. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Stihl Timbersports nationals coming to Chilliwack in August

G.W. Graham student Macie Svehla has been named to Basketball B.C.’s U15 girls Team B.C. roster.
Chilliwack basketball star earns spot on provincial team roster