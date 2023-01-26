Northern Cafe and Grill was named the best-rated restaurant in Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023. (Northern Cafe and Grill/Special to The News)

B.C. cafe declared best place to eat in Canada in 2023

23 B.C. restaurants made Yelp’s annual list of top-rated eateries in the country

Yelp has released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023, and it should come as no surprise that B.C. holds a large number of these restaurants, with 23 eateries, trailing only Ontario and Quebec, with 27 and 28 entries, respectively.

We’ve even claimed the number one spot thanks to The Northern Cafe and Grill in Vancouver, which has 211 reviews on Yelp, with 205 of these being four stars or higher.

Here are all of the B.C. restaurants that made this list:

• The Nothern Cafe and Grill, Vancouver (1)

• Manoush’eh, Vancouver (4)

• Artista Pizzeria, Pitt Meadows (6)

• The Rimrock Cafe, Whistler (8)

• Number e food, Vancouver (12)

• Banh Mi Bar Restaurant, New Westminster (17)

• L’atelier Patisserie, Vancouver (18)

• Shirley Delicious Cafe, Shirley (19)

• Pawans Indian Kitchen, North Vancouver (20)

• Smithe Salad, Vancouver (22)

• Tom Sushi, Vancouver (24)

• Fishhook, Victoria (31)

• Peaked Pies, Whistler (38)

• Afghan Kitchen South Surrey, Surrey (40)

• Mile One Eating House, Pemberton (41)

• Workshop Vegetarian Cafe, North Vancouver (43)

• Corner Nook Cafe, Chilliwack (44)

• Absinthe Bistro, Vancouver (47)

• Jam Cafe, Victoria (55)

• Red Door Bistro, Whistler (56)

• AnnaLena, Vancouver (60)

• Anar Persian Cuisine, Richmond (63)

• The PokéMan, Vancouver (75)

The full list of Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023 is available at https://www.yelp.com/.

FoodFood & DiningFood and DrinkRestaurant reviewRestaurants

