More than 100 community members showed up to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on April 1 to watch the live announcement of who won the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

More than 100 community members showed up to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on April 1 to watch the live announcement of who won the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

B.C. arena loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

Planet Ice in Maple Ridge will still receive $25,000 as a runner-up

The City of Maple Ridge was riding a community spirit high possibly never seen before in its history, but it all came crashing down on Saturday night as it was announced that West Lorne, Ont. was the winner of the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Maple Ridge politicians, members of the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association (RMMHA), and countless community members had gathered at Planet Ice to watch the result live.

Deafening cheers turned to shocked silence as the reality of the announcement set in.

But Planet Ice and the community of Maple Ridge aren’t walking away completely empty-handed. As a runner-up in the contest, they will still receive $25,000 for arena upgrades.

Unfortunately, it will now be quite some time before Maple Ridge can make another run at the Kraft Hockeyville title, with finalists unable to enter again for 10 years.

A full photo gallery and in-depth interview with RMMHA leadership will be available soon.

RELATED: Maple Ridge hosts two-day rally party for Kraft Hockevyille contest

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeycontesthockeyMaple Ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire burning east of Harrison Lake downgraded to ‘being held’
Next story
Bloodied rug dropped off at Barriere detachment; RCMP appeal to public for clues

Just Posted

Dave Reid, 95, plows a portion of Denis Ryan’s plot during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Reid, who uses a walker and hasn’t competed in plowing in years, had the chance to plow again thanks to the kind gesture by Ryan (right). (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Folks applaud as farmer, 95, plows again at 101st Chilliwack Plowing Match

The orange diamond indicates a wildfire that ignited on Thursday, March 30, 2023 just northeast of Sasquatch Park (in green). (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard)
UPDATE: Wildfire burning east of Harrison Lake downgraded to ‘being held’

The Sardis Library is seen on June 23, 2022. The NDP government announced on March 31, 2023 that Fraser Valley Regional Library will receive more than $2.3 million in provincial funding. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More than $2.3 million in provincial funding coming for Fraser Valley Regional Library

City of Chilliwack purchased three downtown properties in 2023 including these two lots on Victoria Avenue, and a third on Young Road, for a city parking lot. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
New downtown parking lot proposed by Chilliwack officials in wake of demolitions

Pop-up banner image