Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade has been charged with one count of sexual assault. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

B.C. anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault

Surrey RCMP released his photo in hopes of helping with the ongoing investigation

A Surrey anesthesiologist has been charged with sexual assault.

The doctor has operated a pain clinic in the 6600-block of 152A Street in Surrey since October 2021, according to Surrey RCMP. Before that, he practiced in Delta, police say.

Surrey RCMP say they received a report in July that a woman had been sexually assaulted while getting a physical examination at the clinic.

On Sept. 13, Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, 54, was charged with one count of sexual assault. He turned himself in to the Surrey courthouse, police say, and has now been released with conditions.

At his clinic, he’s not allowed to be alone with a female patient, and an adult female chaperone is required to be present for any examinations of a female patient, among other conditions.

Surrey RCMP say they’ve released a photograph of Dr. Bamgbade in hopes that it will aid their investigation.

“We believe that there are likely people in our community who have additional information, and we encourage them to reach out to investigators with our Special Victims Unit,” said Corp. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heiltsuk man, granddaughter handcuffed outside Vancouver BMO reach settlement with police
Next story
NHL monitoring Aquilini’s family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

Just Posted

DIyet and the Love Soldiers blend country, traditional music and folk to create a unique sound. They will perform at Memorial Hall in Harrison Hot Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. (Photo/Harrison Festival Society)
VIDEO: Diyet and the Love Soldiers march into Harrison Oct. 7

Maddi Krulicki (left) and Taysey Taylor present The Ascending, a double bill of music at the Métis House in Chilliwack on Sept. 30. (Submitted)
Outdoor concert in Chilliwack will honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

A new scoreboard at Sardis Secondary shows the name of famous football alum Rick Klassen. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Sardis football in Chilliwack finally has a true home field

Police say a man swung this sword at an employee during a gas-station robbery in Abbotsford on Monday, Sept. 26. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Sword-wielding robbery suspect arrested and charged in Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image