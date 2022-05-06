Axe-wielding man spotted at Mission elementary school quickly nabbed by RCMP

Incident took place just before the bell as parents arrived to pick up children

A man wielding an axe showed up at a Mission elementary school and was promptly arrested by RCMP Friday.

Angus Wilson, superintendent of schools, confirmed the incident and added that it happened so fast there was no time to even notify parents.

It was just before 2:30 p.m., around the time of student dismissal for the day.

An individual who appeared to be either under the influence or with mental health challenges was spotted on the soccer field at Ecole Mission Central elementary. Wilson said he was not near any students or staff.

The school then went into what’s known as a hold and secure, where the outer doors are locked but people can move freely around inside.

“The RCMP reported promptly and removed the individual,” Wilson said, and the students were released six or seven minutes late.

All told, the event was over in about 15 minutes.

