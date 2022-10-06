Attempted-murder charge laid after man was held down on train track in Abbotsford

An incident Tuesday night (Oct. 4) on the rail line at Gladys and Essendene avenues has resulted in an Abbotsford man being charged with attempted murder. (Google Street View)

An Abbotsford man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident on Tuesday night (Oct. 4) in which he allegedly held a man down on a railway line as a rail car approached.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said police were called at 10:50 p.m. to the rail line in the area of Gladys and Essendene avenues.

Walker said, before police arrived, the operator of the rail car – used for rail maintenance – had to use his emergency brakes to stop and narrowly missed the victim.

The suspect has run away, but officers quickly located him, Walker said. He said the man was “non-compliant” during his arrest.

“The victim, although shaken, was not injured,” Walker said.

Edward Ross Mackenzie, 47, has now been charged and remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

According to the provincial court database, Mackenzie has several prior convictions, dating back to 1997, for assault and breaching his conditions, as well as for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, theft, fleeing from police, driving while suspended, mischief, robbery, resisting a peace officer, break-and-enter and assaulting a peace officer.

The APD is asking that any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage before or after the incident contact them at 604-859-5225.



