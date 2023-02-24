Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)

Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)

Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Coquitlam man, 56, will appear in court next month

  • Feb. 24, 2023 6:40 p.m.
  • News

Charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to the assault of a journalist during protests at the Pacific Highway border crossing one year ago, Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 24).

On Feb. 19, 2022, during an anti-vaccine mandate protest near 8 Avenue and 176 Street, it is alleged that a camera operator who was filming the crowd was assaulted, police noted in a release.

At the time of the alleged incident, Surrey RCMP said “a group of aggressive protesters… surrounded members of the media” and that police stepped in to ensure they “had safe passage to their vehicles.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating ‘aggressive protesters’ who swarmed media at Pacific Highway crossing

“While it is not always safe for our officers to take immediate enforcement action at the time of the alleged offences based on the size of the crowd of protesters, these incidents will be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges,” police said last February.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit subsequently conducted an extensive investigation and were able to identify a suspect.

On Feb. 15, 2023, Vojislav Zmukic of Coquitlam was charged with one count of assault. He was later arrested and released. Zmukic is scheduled to appear in court in March.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Driver critically injured in one-car crash in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Love Lock Heart is a public art piece that was installed in downtown Chilliwack on Feb. 23, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People can lock up their love at interactive public art piece in downtown Chilliwack

Ruppreet Singh Pawar went on trial in provincial court in Chilliwack on Feb. 23, 2023 facing a charge of sexual assault from July 2018. Pawar has delayed the proceedings numerous times over the four-plus years by firing his lawyer, at least four times. (Facebook photo)
OPINION: Chilliwack sexual assault victim exasperated by nearly 5-year delay getting to trial

Muaythai Gladiators 2 brings seven hard-hitting matches to Chilliwack’s Landing Centre on Saturday, Feb. 25. (submitted photo)
Seven matches on the card for Chilliwack’s Muaythai Gladiators 2

A 28-year-old Chilliwack man, Tyler Joshua Priebe, received concurrent three and four year sentences on two firearms charges from the summer of 2020.
More jail time for Chilliwack man who possessed modified handgun