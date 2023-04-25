A police incident involving a stolen vehicle stopped traffic on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Tuesday morning (April 25). /Drive BC Photo

Arrest for stolen vehicle stalls traffic in Abbotsford

Abbotsford police temporarily shut down Highway 1 on Tuesday morning after locating a stolen vehicle

A police incident involving a stolen vehicle had Highway 1 in Abbotsford temporarily shut down on Tuesday morning (April 25).

The Abbotsford Police Department says it located a stolen vehicle along Highway 1 at Peardonville Road and was forced to shut down the highway during the stop and arrest.

According to Drive BC , traffic is now moving west of Clearbrook Road, but congestion can be expected.

