Arrest for stolen vehicle stalls traffic in Abbotsford

A police incident involving a stolen vehicle stopped traffic on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Tuesday morning (April 25). /Drive BC Photo

A police incident involving a stolen vehicle had Highway 1 in Abbotsford temporarily shut down on Tuesday morning (April 25).

The Abbotsford Police Department says it located a stolen vehicle along Highway 1 at Peardonville Road and was forced to shut down the highway during the stop and arrest.

Highway 1 Update: A few minutes ago, AbbyPD officers located a stolen vehicle along Highway 1 at Peardonville Road Westbound. During the vehicle stop and arrest, the highway was temporarily shut down. We're working to re-open the highway in the next few minutes. pic.twitter.com/hnFF24rouA — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) April 25, 2023

According to Drive BC , traffic is now moving west of Clearbrook Road, but congestion can be expected.

