The setting sun filters through a line of trees in Chilliwack on April 28, on a weekend that saw record temperatures around the eastern Fraser Valley. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

April ends in record-breaking temperatures around eastern Fraser Valley

Two days of sunshine toppled weather records in Hope, Chilliwack and Agassiz

If it felt unseasonably warm across the Fraser Valley on Friday and Saturday, that’s because it was.

Communities across the province broke high temperature records both days, including Hope at 28C on Saturday. The previous hottest April 29 was recorded in 2004, at 27.5C. The coldest it has been in Hope on that day in history was a frigid 2.8C in 2007.

The rest of the eastern Fraser Valley communities, including Chilliwack, Agassiz, Abbotsford and Mission, all came close to their previously recorded highest temperatures, but not enough to topple the records.

On Friday, Chilliwack and Agassiz both broke their previous records, reaching at 27C during the day.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and run throughout the week in the eastern Fraser Valley, with clear skies on Tuesday transitioning to rainier weather midweek.

READ MORE: Women and girls take to the sunny skies in Abbotsford all weekend with free flights

Breaking News

