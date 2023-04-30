April ends in record-breaking temperatures around eastern Fraser Valley

If it felt unseasonably warm across the Fraser Valley on Friday and Saturday, that’s because it was.
Communities across the province broke high temperature records both days, including Hope at 28C on Saturday. The previous hottest April 29 was recorded in 2004, at 27.5C. The coldest it has been in Hope on that day in history was a frigid 2.8C in 2007.
The rest of the eastern Fraser Valley communities, including Chilliwack, Agassiz, Abbotsford and Mission, all came close to their previously recorded highest temperatures, but not enough to topple the records.
On Friday, Chilliwack and Agassiz both broke their previous records, reaching at 27C during the day.
