Police were staged at a home in the 2600 block of Granite Avenue in Merritt on the evening of Nov. 20. (Contributed)

Police were staged at a home in the 2600 block of Granite Avenue in Merritt on the evening of Nov. 20. (Contributed)

Another police standoff as havoc continues in Merritt

Police presence continues downtown in latest search warrant

Another heavy police presence in Merritt on Sunday evening wrapped up what was a nerve-wracking weekend for the Interior bedroom community.

Reports on social media indicated that police executed a search warrant in the 2600 block of Granite Avenue, with flashbangs and a loudspeaker being used.

The emergency response team was also reportedly on scene.

In what has been a chaotic week for Merritt RCMP, police first responded to reports of more than 100 shots fired around the Nicola Valley on Nov. 15. Three days later, police were in the 2100 block of Priest Avenue after more shots were said to be fired, which police strongly believed was connected to the Nov. 15 shootings.

The day culminated in a lengthy standoff throughout multiple backyards in the area of the 1700 block of Nicola Avenue, with flashbang grenades being used. Three men were arrested and charged with hostage-taking with a firearm and entering a home without lawful excuse.

Armoured vehicles seem to have been used in what was a heavy police presence. (Contributed)

Armoured vehicles seem to have been used in what was a heavy police presence. (Contributed)

Black Press Media has reached out to Merritt RCMP for more information regarding the Nov. 20 search warrant.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMerrittRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Eby drills down on age-restrictive stratas, municipal targets in new housing measures
Next story
Agassiz area wildfires are ‘being held’

Just Posted

Gofundme account set up for Morris family, who lost everything in townhouse fire Nov. 21, 2022. (Gofundme)
Townhouse fire Gofundme established to help Chilliwack family of 3 burned out of home

Chilliwack’s Connor McCracken recently officiated the World U17 Challenge. (BC Hockey photo)
Chilliwack referee gets international experience at World U17 Challenge

The Limbert Mountain fire burns east of Harrison Mills on Sunday, Nov. 20. Firefighters have kept the blaze away from nearby homes and have kept it from spreading as the fire entered its fourth day of burning. (Photo/Jason Wilson)
Agassiz area wildfires are ‘being held’

Officials with Jakes Construction were recognized with an excellence in community service award recently from RCMP for their help fighting a wildfire in Laidlaw in 2022. They are flanked by Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy on the left, Lower Mainland District Commander, E Division and on the right, Superintendent Davy Lee, Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. (RCMP photo)
Annual RCMP awards herald ‘outstanding contributions’ to public safety in the Upper Fraser Valley