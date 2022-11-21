Annual RCMP awards herald ‘outstanding contributions’ to public safety in the Upper Fraser Valley

40 deserving recipients took home an Officer in Charge award from UFVRD in 2022

Officials with Jakes Construction were recognized with an excellence in community service award recently from RCMP for their help fighting a wildfire in Laidlaw in 2022. They are flanked by Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy on the left, Lower Mainland District Commander, E Division and on the right, Superintendent Davy Lee, Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. (RCMP photo)

Hearty congratulations went out from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) of the RCMP recently to recognize the many deserving recipients of 2022 Officer in Charge Awards.

The annual awards are meant to showcase police officers, employees and community members who have made “outstanding contributions” to public safety.

Supt. Davy Lee, OIC of the UFVRD, honoured 32 recipients for their “courageous efforts, investigation excellence, innovative problem solving,” community service, and assistance to the RCMP on Nov. 9.

Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy, Lower Mainland district commander of E Division, as well as local dignitaries, friends and family of the recipients, were in attendance at the awards night at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

In total 40 awards were presented, including an award recognizing Excellence for Performance presented to Const. Danielle Renaud, Const. Alana Schaafsma, and Const. Pierre Boivin with the Agassiz Community Police Office, who were commended for their tireless devotion in providing life-saving measures to an individual.

“I’m very proud of the police officers who go above and beyond the call of duty,” Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger said. “So pleased to have them as part of our community.”

Officers from the Crime Reduction Unit, Drug Section and Drug Trafficking Investigations received commendation for their outstanding work in a complex project where numerous charges were laid against several key figures of a criminal group.

Presentations were also made to employees of Jake’s Construction for “innovative thinking and bravery” in assisting with fighting a wildfire in Laidlaw.

“I would like to commend the seven residents who received awards in Excellence in Community Service at the UFVRD RCMP OIC Awards,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “Your dedication to the community and public safety helps make Chilliwack an even better place to live and we are thankful for all you do.”

Cpl. Chris Gosselin was recognized for his tireless work and dedication to creating and adopting the Community Safety Agreement, a landmark agreement that provides enhanced police services to 14 First Nations communities within the Upper Fraser Valley.

Many others were recognized for their work in life-saving measures in answering mental health calls; operational tools and techniques developed to enhance service delivery during the pandemic and atmospheric river events of last year.

The Long Service Medal was presented to Sgt. Krista Vrolyk and Insp. Darren Pankratz for 20 years of service. The Long Service Medal may be awarded to any regular member or special constable with an irreproachable character who has completed no less than 20 years of service.

“Congratulations to all the deserving award recipients,” according to the release.

RELATED: Awards handed out during police week

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsRCMP