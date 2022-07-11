Annual payments resume for Knight Road Legacy Association from Elements Casino Chilliwack

Elements Casino Chilliwack made its first annual payment to the group of Chilliwack charities that make up the Knight Road Legacy Association since the pandemic began.

Casino officials posed for the presentation of an oversized cheque in the amount of $192,560 with KRLA officials on June 28 in Chilliwack.

“We’re delighted about the resumption of our annual payments to Knight Road Legacy Association and the many charitable and non-profit organizations that play a vital role to the economic and social well-being of the Chilliwack community,” said Shawn Duncan, regional VP of operations with Great Canadian Gaming Corp., who oversees Elements Casino Chilliwack. “Supporting the communities that we are a part of is an unwavering piece of our business and our agreement with Knight Road is one example of our dedication to ensuring that Chilliwack continues to be a thriving community and great place to live.”

Elements Casino Chilliwack and Knight Road Legacy Association signed the initial 20-year agreement a decade ago which secured a long-term share of slot-machine revenues for KRLA and the 49 charitable and non-profit organizations that own it. The group of Chilliwack charities have received more than $3.5 million from the casino since the deal for trailing payments was made in 2012.

This was the first annual payment made to KRLA since the onset of the pandemic. The last payment was in 2020 in the amount of $669,005 for the casino’s performance in 2019.

Knight Road Legacy Association was the original owner and operator of Chilliwack Bingo.

