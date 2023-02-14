Protesters returned to Ottawa in significantly smaller numbers today to mark the one-year anniversary of the Liberal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act. Increased temporary security measures are seen blocking access to Parliament Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Ottawa.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Protesters returned to Ottawa in significantly smaller numbers today to mark the one-year anniversary of the Liberal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act. Increased temporary security measures are seen blocking access to Parliament Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Ottawa.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Anniversary of Emergencies Act invocation brings modest convoy protest to Ottawa

Only about a dozen protesters were present on Parliament Hill by midday

Protesters returned to Ottawa in significantly smaller numbers today to mark the one-year anniversary of the Liberal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act.

City officials said more police and bylaw officers would be on patrol today due to possible “convoy activity,” a year after the “Freedom Convoy” blockaded the city’s downtown and several Canada-U.S. border crossings.

Only about a dozen protesters were present on Parliament Hill by midday, amid a heightened police presence in the area.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he is looking forward to receiving a report from the Public Order Emergency Commission, which investigated the federal government’s decision to invoke the law.

Justice Paul Rouleau’s report comes after the commission reviewed thousands of documents and heard from dozens of high-level witnesses, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during public hearings last fall.

The report is expected to be released no later than Monday, and Mendicino says he is expecting it will include recommendations and lessons for the government to review.

—David Fraser, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Parliament Hill police estimate 500 will attend ‘Freedom Convoy’ anniversary

Parliament Hillprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman seriously injured during interaction with Vancouver police officer
Next story
B.C. universities to support women in Afghanistan seeking education

Just Posted

Students’ Voice members (back row) Braiden Reeves, Gabe Rowaan, Jaden Welch, Aaron Hadley, John René. (GSA), and (front row) Emily McLean, Oliver Baker, and Isabella Oberst. (Students’ Voice)
Chilliwack student activists counter misconceptions about drag-show performers via video

(File Photo)
Chilliwack RCMP investigates multiple bail scam calls

Joan Stevens of Abbotsford recently won $100,000 on a Black Pearls scratch-and-win ticket. (Photo by BC Lottery Corporation)
Trip for tortilla chips and candy turns into $100K win for Abbotsford resident

Approximate location on Highway 2 outside of Leavenworth, Washington, where two Chilliwack residents died in a motor vehicle crash on Feb. 8, 2023. (Google Maps)
Two elderly Chilliwack residents killed in two-vehicle crash in Washington State

Pop-up banner image