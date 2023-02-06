Chilliwack RCMP warn folks not to dump ammunition in the household trash. (Chilliwack RCMP)

Chilliwack RCMP warn folks not to dump ammunition in the household trash. (Chilliwack RCMP)

Ammunition can be dropped off at RCMP in Chilliwack to be disposed of safely

Chilliwack residents asked not to toss any unwanted ammo in household trash

Do you have unwanted ammunition around the house that needs to disposed of safely?

Local RCMP can help with that.

Whatever you do, don’t just toss it in the household trash.

Chilliwack RCMP officials are reminding Chilliwack residents they can drop it off at the local detachment.

“Ammunition is hazardous and poses a safety risk to City of Chilliwack staff when placed in garbage. Instead, call RCMP to make a plan to drop it off at the RCMP detachment,” RCMP said in a tweet.

RELATED: 2016 saw 1,200 firearms, ammo handed in

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackguns

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stranger passes out in Oliver home with drugs and a gun
Next story
Rogue Langley pig turned Cowichan sanctuary resident dies

Just Posted

Chilliwack RCMP warn folks not to dump ammunition in the household trash. (Chilliwack RCMP)
Ammunition can be dropped off at RCMP in Chilliwack to be disposed of safely

Charred remains of a vehicle in the same lot on Railway Avenue in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2023 where another vehicle fire occurred. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Suspicious van fire on Railway Avenue makes at least 5 incidents over 3 months in Chilliwack

Disturbed is coming to Abbotsford on May 12.
Disturbed coming to Abbotsford on May 12

A house for sale sign in Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack on Nov. 6, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sleepy start to 2023 for Chilliwack real estate market

Pop-up banner image