Ammunition can be dropped off at RCMP in Chilliwack to be disposed of safely

Chilliwack residents asked not to toss any unwanted ammo in household trash

Chilliwack RCMP warn folks not to dump ammunition in the household trash. (Chilliwack RCMP)

Do you have unwanted ammunition around the house that needs to disposed of safely?

Local RCMP can help with that.

Whatever you do, don’t just toss it in the household trash.

Chilliwack RCMP officials are reminding Chilliwack residents they can drop it off at the local detachment.

“Ammunition is hazardous and poses a safety risk to City of Chilliwack staff when placed in garbage. Instead, call RCMP to make a plan to drop it off at the RCMP detachment,” RCMP said in a tweet.

Are you a resident of @City_Chilliwack that has ammunition for disposal? Do NOT discard ammo with your household waste. Ammunition is hazardous and poses a safety risk to City staff when placed in garbage. Instead, call RCMP to make a plan to drop it off at the RCMP detachment. pic.twitter.com/h0kX6wZ67M — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) February 6, 2023

RELATED: 2016 saw 1,200 firearms, ammo handed in

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackguns