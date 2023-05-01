Alleged Chilliwack bank robber Eric Hansen makes court appearance

Eric Hansen is charged with one count of robbery and one count of use imitation firearm

The man accused of holding several people hostage at a Chilliwack bank last week made a brief court appearance Monday morning (May 1). Eric William Hansen was escorted into room 204 at the Chilliwack Law Courts to appear before B.C. Provincial Judge Jennifer Lopes.

Though Hansen is well-known to police in B.C. with a long list of charges and convictions, the man who shuffled into the prisoner’s box didn’t look the part. Dressed in a red sweatsuit, looking tall, skinny and frail with thinning grey hair, the 64-year-old presented as extremely hard of hearing. He needed to use court-provided hearing assistance equipment (headphones) just to hear Lopes, who made a point of talking really loud.

Hansen spoke quietly, telling the court he needed to speak to a lawyer face-t0-face, that an over-the-phone conversation wouldn’t do due to his hearing. A duty counsellor was summoned to the courthouse to prepare him for the next step in the process, which will be a bail hearing.

RELATED: Eric William Hansen charged after attempted bank robbery Thursday at Chilliwack CIBC

RELATED: Armed man taken into police custody after attempted bank robbery in Chilliwack

Hansen was taken into custody last Thursday afternoon (Apr. 27) after allegedly pulling out a weapon and preventing staff and customers from leaving the Salish Plaza CIBC branch at the 9400 block of Young Road. Reports started coming in to police around 12:15 p.m. and the area around the bank was closed off for more than two hours as RCMP handled the situation.

During the standoff, general duty officers had eyes on the bank with binoculars, several members were ready with carbine rifles outside the bank.

One hostage was released just before 1 p.m.. Eventually the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team took over and by 1:43 p.m. police tweeted that Hansen was arrested and the incident was safely resolved. On Friday (Apr. 28) he was charged with one count of robbery and one count of use imitation firearm committing indictable offence.

Hansen’s previous criminal activity has mostly been in Port Coquitlam, New Westminster, Terrace, and downtown Vancouver. This is the first time he’s allegedly committed a crime in Chilliwack.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackCops and Courts