The Abbotsford campus of University of the Fraser Valley. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

All University of the Fraser Valley campuses closed due to ‘hazardous conditions’

Snow and freezing rain combine to make driving a challenge on Friday, Dec. 23

All campuses of University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) are closed on Friday (Dec. 23) due to the snow and freezing rain that hit the region overnight and is expected to continue throughout the day.

On-campus services will not be operational snd all activities are cancelled for the day and evening due to the “hazardous road conditions,” the university says.

UFV says that most student and registrar services are available online.

All campuses then move into the holiday break, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

UFV has campuses in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Hope.

