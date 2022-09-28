All-candidates’ debate to showcase everyone’s campaign mettle tonight

Watch it live if you registered, or by livestream

A dozen city council candidates, and two mayoral candidates vying for seats around the Chilliwack council table are preparing to bring their A-game tonight.

It’s almost time for the 2022 all-candidates debate at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre hosted by Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Chilliwack BIA on Wednesday evening.

It’s the first chance to hear from the council candidates directly.

A meet-and-greet is 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Then the mayoral candidates take centre stage from 7 to 7:45 p.m. followed by questions for council candidates in the theatre from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will be moderated by former city councillor Diane Janzen, executive director of Community Services.

Registration was required to attend in-person, but the event is also being livestreamed with a handy youtube link embedded below.

As is usual with Chamber hosted election events like these, questions submitted by attendees/viewers are found online with the interactive app, sli.do, and they can vote to see them rise and fall in the queue. Enter the code #ChwkDebate to view and post questions.

Candidates for mayor:

•Ian Carmichael

•Ken Popove (incumbent)

Candidates for Council:

•Amber Price

•Brent Bowker

•Bud Mercer (incumbent)

•Chris Kloot (incumbent)

•Craig Hill

•Debora Soutar

•Harv Westeringh (incumbent)

•Jared Mumford

•Jason Lum (incumbent)

•Jeff Shields (incumbent)

•Mike McLatchy

•Nicole Huitema Read

